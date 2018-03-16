Purdue's Isaac Haas to miss remainder of season with fractured elbow

DETROIT – Purdue head coach Matt Painter has announced that senior center Isaac Haas will miss the remainder of the NCAA Tournament with a fractured right elbow suffered in Purdue’s 74-48 first-round win over Cal State Fullerton.

Haas fell on the elbow midway through the second half while battling for a rebound. He would remain in the game but X-rays revealed after the contest a fracture in his elbow that will require surgery.

Haas is a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation’s top center. He finishes the season averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He finished with nine points and 10 rebounds in Purdue’s win over the Titans on Thursday.

Purdue will play the winner of Arkansas and Butler in Sunday’s second round.