NCAA Wrestling Championships Day 2 update

The NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships resumed Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Big Ten continued to dominate the leaderboard with two days and four sessions now in the books. Penn State took overtook Ohio State for the lead ahead of Saturday’s action.

Twelve Big Ten wrestlers will compete for individual national championships in the finals Saturday night.

Results from Day 1 can be found here. Get live updates, including results and individual brackets, here on NCAA.com.

Congratulations to the 37 Big Ten students who achieved All-American status at the 2018 NCAA Championships in Cleveland! 12 of them will wrestle for an individual national title tomorrow night on the big stage #MarchMatness #B1Gwrestle — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 17, 2018