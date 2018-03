BTN Debuts 2018 Baseball and Softball Schedule

BTN today announced its 2018 baseball and softball schedule, featuring over 400 games on BTN/BTN2Go and BTN Plus throughout the upcoming season.

BTN’s television coverage of Big Ten baseball begins with a non-conference showdown between Pittsburgh and Penn State on Wednesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Last season Nebraska claimed its first ever regular season Big Ten Championship and Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament en route to the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years. The Big Ten coaches voted the Indiana Hoosiers, currently ranked No. 14 nationally, as the 2018 conference favorite.

BTN’s television coverage of Big Ten softball begins Friday, March 23, when No. 22 Michigan visits Iowa at 6 p.m. ET. Reigning Big Ten Champion Minnesota makes its debut on Saturday and returns seven starters from its championship squad, including Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Year Kendyl Lindaman. No. 17 Ohio State currently leads the way in the conference with a record of 16-2.

Highlights and coverage of Big Ten baseball and softball will be featured on The B1G Show, which airs on Sundays beginning April 1. Hosts Rick Pizzo and Mike Hall will discuss Big Ten matchups and breakout performances from the weekend’s games.

Below is a preliminary schedule, with more games to be added to the TV schedule at a later date. The BTN Plus streaming schedule can be viewed here.

BTN/ BTN2Go 2018 Baseball Schedule

Date Away Home Time (ET) Wednesday, March 21, 2018 Pittsburgh Penn State 6:30 PM Sunday, March 25, 2018 Minnesota Nebraska 3:00 PM Friday, March 30, 2018 Nebraska Ohio State 6:30 PM Sunday, April 01, 2018 Iowa Illinois 3:00 PM Tuesday, April 03, 2018 West Virginia Penn State 6:30 PM Wednesday, April 04, 2018 Kent State Ohio State 6:30 PM Sunday, April 08, 2018 Purdue Indiana 3:00 PM Sunday, April 15, 2018 Maryland Michigan 2:30 PM Friday, April 20, 2018 Michigan State Northwestern 4:30 PM Sunday, April 22, 2018 Iowa Minnesota 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 24, 2018 Creighton Nebraska 7:30 PM Friday, April 27, 2018 Maryland Michigan State 3:00 PM Saturday, April 28, 2018 Rutgers Purdue 6:00 PM Sunday, April 29, 2018 Illinois Indiana 2:00 PM Saturday, May 05, 2018 Indiana Minnesota 3:00 PM Sunday, May 06, 2018 Indiana Minnesota 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 08, 2018 Kentucky Indiana 6:00 PM Sunday, May 13, 2018 Iowa Northwestern 3:00 PM Sunday, May 13, 2018 Illinois Michigan 12:00 PM Tuesday, May 15, 2018 Notre Dame Northwestern 4:30 PM TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Wednesday, May 23, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #1 TBD 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 23, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #2 TBD 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 23, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #3 TBD 6:00 PM Wednesday, May 23, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #4 TBD 10:00 PM Thursday, May 24, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #5 TBD 10:00 AM Thursday, May 24, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #6 TBD 2:00 PM Thursday, May 24, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #7 TBD 6:00 PM Thursday, May 24, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #8 TBD 10:00 PM Friday, May 25, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #9 TBD 4:30 PM Friday, May 25, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #10 TBD 8:30 PM Saturday, May 26, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #11 TBD 10:00 AM Saturday, May 26, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #12 TBD 2:00 PM Saturday, May 26, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #13 (If Necessary) TBD 6:00 PM Saturday, May 26, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Game #14 (If Necessary) TBD 10:00 PM Sunday, May 27, 2018 Big Ten Tournament Championship Game TBD 2:00 PM

BTN/ BTN2Go 2018 Softball Schedule