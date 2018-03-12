Twitter: Reaction to Nebraska missing NCAA tournament

Nebraska finished fourth in the Big Ten this season, amassing a 13-5 conference clip. Turns out, it wasn’t enough to have the Huskers dancing for the first time since 2014.

Tim Miles’ crew became the Big Ten’s first to miss the tournament in a season in which it won at least 20 games and had fewer than seven conference losses. Unfortunately, the NIT didn’t treat Nebraska much better, as it was given the No. 5 seed and a road game at Mississippi State.

See some of the Twitter reaction to Nebraska missing the tournament below:

I am NOT saying that Nebraska deserved an NCAA bid, but chew on this… The Huskers finished ahead of Michigan in B1G standings, right? Wolverines got a 3 seed in the NCAAs.

Huskers got a 5 seed in the NIT. I challenge you to find a precedent for that. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) March 12, 2018

Give me a 13 Win Big 10 Nebraska Team over an 8 Win Big 12 or Pac 12 Team all day long.. — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) March 11, 2018

Nebraska is the first team in the Big Ten to win 20+ and have less than 7 conference losses and NOT make the tournament. — John Swedlund (@JohnSwedlund) March 11, 2018

19-15 Alabama made it and Nebraska didn’t. Makes a lot of sense.. — Jared Crick (@JrodVCrick) March 11, 2018

Oklahoma 18-13 (8- 10), winning just 4 games since January 13, is in while 22-10 (13-5) Nebraska isn’t. If you’re under .500 in your conference you should be ineligible for the tourney. What a joke — Jarren Zimmerman (@jzimm_5) March 11, 2018

It's possible the solution to the Big Ten's problem is, hey, schedule better. Most teams tried. Nebraska tried, to some degree. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) March 12, 2018

Btw the fact that an 18-14 Oklahoma team got in over a 22-12 Nebraska team is a joke!! Pathetic smh — Anthony Ianni (@AI44LYD) March 11, 2018

Nebraska went 13-5 in the Big Ten and is awarded a No. 5 seed in the NIT for that accomplishment. — Mike Pegram (@peegs) March 12, 2018