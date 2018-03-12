Twitter: Reaction to Nebraska missing NCAA tournament

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska finished fourth in the Big Ten this season, amassing a 13-5 conference clip. Turns out, it wasn’t enough to have the Huskers dancing for the first time since 2014.

Tim Miles’ crew became the Big Ten’s first to miss the tournament in a season in which it won at least 20 games and had fewer than seven conference losses. Unfortunately, the NIT didn’t treat Nebraska much better, as it was given the No. 5 seed and a road game at Mississippi State.

See some of the Twitter reaction to Nebraska missing the tournament below:

