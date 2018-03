Six Big Ten teams made the NCAA women’s tournament, it was announced Monday night.

As expected, Big Ten regular season and postseason champ Ohio State led the way, garnering a No. 3 seed.

Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska join the Buckeyes in the tournament.

See how the teams celebrated the berths below.

IOWA

THE HAWKEYES ARE GOING DANCING!!

No.6 Iowa will take on No.11 Creighton in Los Angeles on Saturday at 5 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2. #FightForIowa #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/FWYnoYeCV3 — Iowa Women's BBall (@IowaWBB) March 13, 2018

MARYLAND

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

The #Gophers are headed back to the Big Dance! Minnesota and Green Bay square off Friday in Eugene, Ore., at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2! Full details: https://t.co/p2rdHuvOU4 pic.twitter.com/9kvohtpSKP — Minnesota WBB (@GopherWBB) March 13, 2018

NEBRASKA

OHIO STATE