Ohio State wins 2018 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Ohio State won the 2018 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, behind three individual champions, to defend its crown Sunday in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Buckeyes finished with 164.5 points, ahead of runner-up Penn State (148). See the full standings.

Check out the winner of each weight class below.

125: Ohio State’s Nathan Tomasello

133: Michigan’s Stevan Micic

149: Penn State’s Zain Retherford

157: Michigan’s Alec Pantaleo

165: Illinois’ Isaiah Martinez

174: Penn State’s Mark Hall

184: Penn State’s Bo Nickal

197: Ohio State’s Kollin Moore

285: Ohio State’s Kyle Snyder