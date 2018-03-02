Ohio State, Minnesota, Maryland & Nebraska advance to Big Ten women's semifinals

The Big Ten women’s tournament semifinals are set, and it will be Ohio State vs. Minnesota and Maryland vs. Nebraska on Saturday night.

Catch up on Friday’s four quarterfinal games below.

OHIO STATE 82, RUTGERS 57

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Stephanie Mavunga added 18 and No. 13 Ohio State cruised into the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals for the fifth straight year with an 82-57 quarterfinal win over Rutgers on Friday. The top-seeded Buckeyes (26-6), who have won five straight, meet fourth-seeded Minnesota in the first semifinal on Saturday night.

Buckeyes advance to the semifinals for the 5th-straight year #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/KdoLy8UVCS — OSU W Basketball (@OhioState_WBB) March 2, 2018

MINNESOTA 90, IOWA 89

Carlie Wagner and Kenisha Bell combined for 53 points and Minnesota defeated Iowa 90-89 on Friday despite a school and Big Ten Tournament record 48 points by the Hawkeyes’ Megan Gustafson. Wagner had 27 points and Bell 26, but the fourth-seeded Golden Gophers (23-7) were not assured a semifinal date with top-seeded and 13th-ranked Ohio State on Saturday until Amanda Ollinger’s 3-pointer missed as time ran out.

Behind 27 points from @CarlieJoWagner and 26 from @HazelEyed_h00pa, the #Gophers are heading to the #B1GTourney Semis for the first time in 13 years! Recap/Photos: https://t.co/TLLdyl4P3T pic.twitter.com/0bm8rhOvRi — Minnesota WBB (@GopherWBB) March 3, 2018

MARYLAND 67, INDIANA 54

Kaila Charles scored 24 points, the trio of Channise Lewis, Stephanie Jones and Brianna Fraser added 10 points each and No. 17 Maryland held Indiana scoreless over the final minute of play for a 67-54 win Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament. Maryland (24-6), second-seeded in the conference tourney, will meet Nebraska in a Saturday semifinal.

Maryland (24-6) moves on to tomorrow’s #B1GTourney semifinals tomorrow night on BTN after big nights from Charles, Fraser, Lewis and Jones. #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/jL0sZHOoNO — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@umdwbb) March 3, 2018

NEBRASKA 61, MICHIGAN 54

Hannah Whitish scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 3 seed Nebraska beat sixth-seeded Michigan 61-54 in a Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Friday night. The Cornhuskers (21-9) will play 17th-ranked and second-seeded Maryland (24-6) in a Saturday semifinal.