Former Penn State RB Saquon Barkley shines at 2018 NFL Combine

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 2 hours ago

This will surprise no one who watched Saquon Barkley during his decorated Penn State career: The electric running back and likely early first-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft was the talk of the NFL Combine on Saturday.

You name the event, and Barkley turned plenty of heads – all while topping a host of current and former NFL stars’ Combine stats.

See the specifics of Barkley’s head-turning day in the tweet below, and watch some of his highlights below it.

