View the 2017-18 All-Big Ten Women's Basketball Team

The 2017-18 All-Big Ten Women’s Basketball Team and individual award winners were announced Monday night.

See the full Coaches and Media teams below.

COACHES

FIRST TEAM

TYRA BUSS, Indiana

MEGAN GUSTAFSON, Iowa

Kaila Charles, Maryland

KATELYNN FLAHERTY, Michigan

Kenisha Bell, Minnesota

Carlie Wagner, Minnesota

Stephanie Mavunga, Ohio State

KELSEY MITCHELL, Ohio State

Teniya Page, Penn State

Tyler Scaife, Rutgers

SECOND TEAM

Alex Wittinger, Illinois

Amanda Cahill, Indiana

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa

Hallie Thome, Michigan

Hannah Whitish, Nebraska

Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Northwestern

Linnae Harper, Ohio State

Amari Carter, Penn State

Ae’Rianna Harris, Purdue

Dominique Oden, Purdue

HONORABLE MENTION: Eleanna Christinaki, Maryland; Kristen Confroy, Maryland; Branndais Agee, Michigan State; Shay Colley, Michigan State; Taryn McCutcheon, Michigan State; Destiny Pitts, Minnesota; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; Sierra Calhoun, Ohio State; Asia Doss, Ohio State; Andreona Keys, Purdue; Cayla McMorris, Wisconsin

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Jillian Dunston, Michigan

Kenisha Bell, Minnesota

Kate Cain, Nebraska

Linnae Harper, Ohio State

Ae’Rianna Harris, Purdue

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jaelynn Penn, Indiana

DESTINY PITTS, Minnesota

Kate Cain, Nebraska

Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern

Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue

Player of the Year: Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State

Defensive Player of the Year: Ae’Rianna Harris, Purdue

Freshman of the Year: Destiny Pitts, Minnesota

Sixth Player of the Year: Ieshia Small, Maryland

Coach of the Year: Amy Williams, Nebraska

UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS

* – additional honorees due to tie

*****

MEDIA

FIRST TEAM

Tyra Buss, Indiana

MEGAN GUSTAFSON, Iowa

Kaila Charles, Maryland

KATELYNN FLAHERTY, Michigan

Hallie Thome, Michigan

KENISHA BELL, Minnesota

Carlie Wagner, Minnesota

Stephanie Mavunga, Ohio State

KELSEY MITCHELL, Ohio State

Tyler Scaife, Rutgers

SECOND TEAM

Alex Wittinger, Illinois

Amanda Cahill, Indiana

Destiny Pitts, Minnesota

Hannah Whitish, Nebraska

Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Northwestern

Linnae Harper, Ohio State

Teniya Page, Penn State

Ae’Rianna Harris, Purdue

Andreona Keys, Purdue

Dominique Oden, Purdue

HONORABLE MENTION: Kathleen Doyle, Iowa; Eleanna Christinaki, Maryland; Kristen Confroy, Maryland; Branndais Agee, Michigan State; Jenna Allen, Michigan State; Shay Colley, Michigan State; Taryn McCutcheon, Michigan State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; Amari Carter, Penn State; Stasha Carey, Rutgers; Marsha Howard, Wisconsin; Cayla McMorris, Wisconsin

Player of the Year: Megan Gustafson, Iowa

Freshman of the Year: Destiny Pitts, Minnesota

Coach of the Year: Amy Williams, Nebraska

UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS