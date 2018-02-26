View the 2017-18 All-Big Ten Men's Basketball Team
“BTN Live” announced the 2017-18 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team and individual award winners Monday night.
[ MORE: See BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart’s All-Big Ten team ]
Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop, an unanimous first-teamer and the consensus Big Ten player of the year, headlines the team. Speaking of the Buckeyes, first-year coach Chris Holtmann swept coach of the year accolades.
See the full coaches and media teams below.
COACHES
FIRST TEAM
MILES BRIDGES, MICHIGAN STATE
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
KEITA BATES-DIOP, OHIO STATE
Tony Carr, Penn State
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
SECOND TEAM
Juwan Morgan, Indiana
Moe Wagner, Michigan
Jae’Sean Tate, Ohio State
Vincent Edwards, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Honorable mention: Leron Black, Illinois; Robert Johnson, Indiana; Tyler Cook, Iowa; Kevin Huerter, Maryland; Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan; Nick Ward, Michigan State; Nate Mason, Minnesota; Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska; Lamar Stevens, Penn State; Mike Watkins, Penn State; Dakota Mathias, Purdue
ALL-FRESHMAN
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
JAREN JACKSON JR., MICHIGAN STATE
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
JAREN JACKSON JR., MICHIGAN STATE
Josh Reaves, Penn State
Mike Watkins, Penn State
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
Player of the Year: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
Defensive Player of the Year: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
Freshman of the Year: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
Sixth Man of the Year: Duncan Robinson, Michigan
Coach of the Year: Chris Holtmann, Ohio State
UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS
******
MEDIA
FIRST TEAM
MILES BRIDGES, MICHIGAN STATE
KEITA BATES-DIOP, OHIO STATE
Tony Carr, Penn State
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Juwan Morgan, Indiana
Moe Wagner, Michigan
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
Vincent Edwards, Purdue
THIRD TEAM
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Honorable mention: Leron Black, Illinois; Trent Frazier, Illinois; Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; Tyler Cook, Iowa; Kevin Huerter, Maryland; Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan; Nate Mason, Minnesota; Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska; Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern; Dererk Pardon, Northwestern; Jae’Sean Tate, Ohio State; Lamar Stevens, Penn State; Mike Watkins, Penn State; Dakota Mathias, Purdue
Player of the Year: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
Freshman of the Year: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
Coach of the Year: Chris Holtmann, Ohio State
UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS