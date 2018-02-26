View the 2017-18 All-Big Ten Men's Basketball Team

“BTN Live” announced the 2017-18 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team and individual award winners Monday night.

[ MORE: See BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart’s All-Big Ten team ]

Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop, an unanimous first-teamer and the consensus Big Ten player of the year, headlines the team. Speaking of the Buckeyes, first-year coach Chris Holtmann swept coach of the year accolades.

See the full coaches and media teams below.

COACHES

FIRST TEAM

MILES BRIDGES, MICHIGAN STATE

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

KEITA BATES-DIOP, OHIO STATE

Tony Carr, Penn State

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

SECOND TEAM

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Moe Wagner, Michigan

Jae’Sean Tate, Ohio State

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Honorable mention: Leron Black, Illinois; Robert Johnson, Indiana; Tyler Cook, Iowa; Kevin Huerter, Maryland; Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan; Nick Ward, Michigan State; Nate Mason, Minnesota; Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska; Lamar Stevens, Penn State; Mike Watkins, Penn State; Dakota Mathias, Purdue

ALL-FRESHMAN

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

JAREN JACKSON JR., MICHIGAN STATE

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

JAREN JACKSON JR., MICHIGAN STATE

Josh Reaves, Penn State

Mike Watkins, Penn State

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Player of the Year: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

Defensive Player of the Year: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

Freshman of the Year: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

Sixth Man of the Year: Duncan Robinson, Michigan

Coach of the Year: Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS

MEDIA



FIRST TEAM

MILES BRIDGES, MICHIGAN STATE

KEITA BATES-DIOP, OHIO STATE

Tony Carr, Penn State

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Moe Wagner, Michigan

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

THIRD TEAM

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Honorable mention: Leron Black, Illinois; Trent Frazier, Illinois; Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; Tyler Cook, Iowa; Kevin Huerter, Maryland; Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan; Nate Mason, Minnesota; Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska; Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern; Dererk Pardon, Northwestern; Jae’Sean Tate, Ohio State; Lamar Stevens, Penn State; Mike Watkins, Penn State; Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Player of the Year: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

Freshman of the Year: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

Coach of the Year: Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS