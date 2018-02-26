Dienhart: Here's my 2017-18 All-Big Ten hoops team

With the Big Ten regular season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

It was a season dominated by three schools: Michigan State, Purdue and Ohio State. And those three schools dominate my postseason awards.

Keita Bates-Diop of Ohio State gets my nod for player of the year over Purdue’s Carsen Edwards. Bates-Diop seemingly came out of nowhere as a junior, as he played just nine games the year before because of injury. But he was No. 2 in the Big Ten in scoring (19.2 ppg) and was No. 2 in rebounding (8.9 rpg). Bates-Diop also was a top defender and leader on one of the nation’s most surprising teams.

Speaking of the Buckeyes, Chris Holtmann is the Big Ten coach of the year in my book, edging Nebraska’s Tim Miles. Holtmann didn’t arrive from Butler to OSU until June but still stitched together an NCAA team, going 24-7 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten a year after the Buckeyes went 17-15 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten.

Freshman of the year? That’s easy; it is Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson, who looks like another Chris Bosh. The 6-11 Jackson can play inside or outside, showing dominance in the paint with a 3-point touch. And he is a top rim protector, too, in helping the Spartans go 28-3 overall and 16-2 in the Big Ten en route to winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2012. Jackson averages 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and a Big Ten-leading 3.4 blocks.

ALL-BIG TEN (regardless of position)

FIRST TEAM

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

Tony Carr, Penn State

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

SECOND TEAM

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Nick Ward, Michigan State

THIRD TEAM

Anthony Cowan, Maryland

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Jae’Sean Tate, Ohio State

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jaren Jackson, Michigan State

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Holtmann, Ohio State