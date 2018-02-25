Wisconsin students serve coffee for a good cause: BTN LiveBIG

What if the enticing aroma of freshly brewed coffee and tea could do more than just excited the senses? What if every cup of joe meant a little bit more freedom for people around the globe? What if your afternoon macchiato meant more opportunities for those who need them the most?

Thanks to a group of students at the University of Wisconsin, coffee and tea is providing a lot more than just a jolt of energy. A Just Brew (AJB), a “student-run, donation-based coffee lounge,” serves up gourmet coffee and loose-leaf tea with 100% of their profits going to the International Justice Mission, a worldwide organization working to end modern day slavery.

As part of the nationwide #OurTomorrow movement, which highlights the myriad ways students and student organizations are engaging in service and civic leadership, AJB was recently profiled on the Morgridge Center for Public Service website.

AJB’s loyal crew of 20 volunteers enables them to keep operating costs down, increasing their donation to International Justice Mission. To date, A Just Brew has helped raise $19,000 for IJM, who has helped release over 40,000 people from slavery thus far… …Established by a small group of passionate students in December 2014, AJB has since grown to engage in public service from all angles — social entrepreneurship, advocacy for the fight against slavery and direct service from their volunteers. Today, they continue to engage and mobilize their customers in support of true change and a brighter tomorrow.

If you find yourself on the Madison campus, we encourage you to swing by AJB for a refreshing beverage that will boost your spirits in more ways than one – we hear they also serve some mean crepes on Fridays, just saying. The group also caters events and meetings across campus.

For more information on where and when you can find A Just Brew and on the #OurTomorrow movement, please visit the links above.