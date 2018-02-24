No. 2 Michigan State clears star forward Miles Bridges to play

Star forward Miles Bridges has been cleared to play by Michigan State after documents in a report showed he may have improperly accepted benefits from an agency implicated in a federal investigation.

No. 2 Michigan State closes its regular season Sunday at Wisconsin and can win the Big Ten title outright with a victory.

Interim athletic director Bill Beekman says the school’s compliance office conducted a review after learning of the Yahoo Sports article Friday and giving the findings to the NCAA.

Yahoo published expense reports listing a $400 cash advance to Bridges’ mother as well as a $70 lunch with the player’s parents.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says there’s no reason to believe anyone affiliated with the Spartans’ basketball team did anything wrong.