@BTNStatsGuys: Big Ten Tourney seed scenarios entering final day
One more day, that’s all that remains in the Big Ten regular season.
Before the final day’s slate of five games, check out the latest Big Ten tournament seed scenarios below.
1. Michigan State (15-2)
- Clinches #1 seed with win at Wisconsin
- Clinches #2 seed with loss at Wisconsin
- Seed range: 1 or 2
2. Ohio State (15-3)
- Clinches #1 seed with Michigan State loss at Wisconsin
- Clinches #2 seed Michigan State win at Wisconsin
- Seed range: 1 or 2
3. Purdue (14-3)
- Clinched #3 seed
- Will open at 9 p.m. ET Friday
- Can still clinch share of Big Ten Title with win vs Minnesota and a Michigan State loss at Wisconsin
4. Michigan (13-5)
- Clinches #4 seed and double-bye with Nebraska loss vs Penn State
- Clinches #5 seed with Nebraska win vs Penn State
- Seed range: 4 or 5
5. Nebraska (12-5)
- Clinches #4 seed and double-bye with win vs Penn State
- Clinches #5 seed with loss vs Penn State
- Seed range: 4 or 5
6. Penn State (9-8)
- Clinches #6 seed with win at Nebraska
- Clinches #7 seed with loss at Nebraska
- Seed range: 6 or 7
7. Indiana (9-9)
- Clinches #6 seed with Penn State loss at Nebraska
- Clinches #7 seed with Penn State win at Nebraska
- Seed range: 6 or 7
8. Maryland (8-10)
- Clinched #8 seed
- Will open at noon ET Thursday against #9 Wisconsin
9. Wisconsin (7-10)
- Clinched #9 seed
- Will open at noon ET Thursday against #8 Maryland
10. Northwestern (6-11)
- Clinched #10 seed
- Will open at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday against #7 seed
11. Minnesota (4-13)
- Clinched #11 seed
- Will open at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday against #14 seed
12. Illinois (3-14)
- Clinches #12 seed with win at Rutgers + Iowa loss vs Northwestern
- Clinches #13 seed with win at Rutgers + Iowa win vs Northwestern
- Clinches #14 seed with loss at Rutgers
- Seed range: 12-14
13. Rutgers (3-14)
- Clinches #12 seed with win vs Illinois
- Clinches #13 seed with loss vs Illinois + Iowa loss vs Northwestern
- Clinches #14 seed with loss vs Illinois + Iowa win vs Northwestern
- Seed range: 12-14
14. Iowa (3-14)
- Clinches #12 seed with win vs Northwestern + Rutgers loss vs Illinois
- Clinches #13 seed with Rutgers win vs Illinois
- Clinches #14 seed with loss vs Northwestern + Rutgers loss vs Illinois
- Seed range: 12-14