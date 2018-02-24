@BTNStatsGuys: Big Ten Tourney seed scenarios entering final day

One more day, that’s all that remains in the Big Ten regular season.

Before the final day’s slate of five games, check out the latest Big Ten tournament seed scenarios below.

1. Michigan State (15-2)

Clinches #1 seed with win at Wisconsin

Clinches #2 seed with loss at Wisconsin

Seed range: 1 or 2

2. Ohio State (15-3)

Clinches #1 seed with Michigan State loss at Wisconsin

Clinches #2 seed Michigan State win at Wisconsin

Seed range: 1 or 2

3. Purdue (14-3)

Clinched #3 seed

Will open at 9 p.m. ET Friday

Can still clinch share of Big Ten Title with win vs Minnesota and a Michigan State loss at Wisconsin

4. Michigan (13-5)

Clinches #4 seed and double-bye with Nebraska loss vs Penn State

Clinches #5 seed with Nebraska win vs Penn State

Seed range: 4 or 5

5. Nebraska (12-5)

Clinches #4 seed and double-bye with win vs Penn State

Clinches #5 seed with loss vs Penn State

Seed range: 4 or 5

6. Penn State (9-8)

Clinches #6 seed with win at Nebraska

Clinches #7 seed with loss at Nebraska

Seed range: 6 or 7

7. Indiana (9-9)

Clinches #6 seed with Penn State loss at Nebraska

Clinches #7 seed with Penn State win at Nebraska

Seed range: 6 or 7

8. Maryland (8-10)

Clinched #8 seed

Will open at noon ET Thursday against #9 Wisconsin

9. Wisconsin (7-10)

Clinched #9 seed

Will open at noon ET Thursday against #8 Maryland

10. Northwestern (6-11)

Clinched #10 seed

Will open at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday against #7 seed

11. Minnesota (4-13)

Clinched #11 seed

Will open at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday against #14 seed

12. Illinois (3-14)

Clinches #12 seed with win at Rutgers + Iowa loss vs Northwestern

Clinches #13 seed with win at Rutgers + Iowa win vs Northwestern

Clinches #14 seed with loss at Rutgers

Seed range: 12-14

13. Rutgers (3-14)

Clinches #12 seed with win vs Illinois

Clinches #13 seed with loss vs Illinois + Iowa loss vs Northwestern

Clinches #14 seed with loss vs Illinois + Iowa win vs Northwestern

Seed range: 12-14

14. Iowa (3-14)

Clinches #12 seed with win vs Northwestern + Rutgers loss vs Illinois

Clinches #13 seed with Rutgers win vs Illinois

Clinches #14 seed with loss vs Northwestern + Rutgers loss vs Illinois

Seed range: 12-14