Happ carries Wisconsin past Northwester, 70-64

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) Ethan Happ scored 19 points and put his unique blend of skills on display to ruin Northwestern’s Senior Night and lead Wisconsin to a 70-64 victory over the Wildcats on Thursday.

Khalil Iverson had 16 points and lightly used 7-footer Andy Van Vliet added 14 for the Badgers (14-16, 7-10 Big Ten), who put together their first three-game winning streak of the conference season.

Brevin Pritzl scored 11 points and hit the key shot of the night, a 3-pointer that gave Wisconsin a 68-64 lead with 29 seconds remaining.

Scottie Lindsey (26 points) and Bryant McIntosh (18) led Northwestern (15-15, 6-11) in the final home game of their disappointing senior seasons. Lindsey and McIntosh were instrumental in Northwestern earning its first NCAA Tournament berth last season.

Happ, as usual, was the driving force for the Badgers. The versatile 6-foot-10 forward went 7 of 12 from the field – all from inside the paint – while adding seven rebounds, four steals, three blocked shots and three assists.

A 54.8-percent free-throw shooter, Happ hit 3 of 4 down the stretch to seal the victory after his key steal and dunk gave the Badgers a 62-58 lead with 2:56 to play.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Despite improved play of late, the Badgers will almost certainly need to win the Big Ten Tournament to extend their streak to 20 consecutive NCAA Tournaments. Another impressive streak, 17 straight top-four finishes in the Big Ten standings, has already been put to rest. The Badgers are in ninth place.

Northwestern: With starting forward Vic Law, the team’s third-leading scorer at 12 points a game, sidelined after injuring his foot in a loss to Maryland on Monday, the Wildcats were short on scoring options. Lindsey and McIntosh were the only Northwestern players to take more than four shots.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The Badgers will host Michigan State in their regular-season finale on Sunday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats visit Iowa on Sunday to conclude their regular-season schedule.