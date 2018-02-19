Tony Carr, Bruno Fernando claim weekly Big Ten honors

The Big Ten office released its latest weekly men’s basketball honors Monday, and a first-time winner highlights the honorees.

Penn State star Tony Carr reeled in his first player of the week honor, while Maryland phenom Bruno Fernando claimed his second freshman of the week accolade.

Read more about the recipients below.

Player of the Week: Tony Carr, Penn State, G



Averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and went 17-of-37 (.459) from the field, including 6-of-12 (.500) from 3-point range, last week in back-to-back games against top-10 opponents

Recorded his fourth career game of 30-plus points, on 9-of-15 shooting, in a 79-56 win vs. No. 8/9 Ohio State

Scored a team-high 19 points and added five rebounds and five assists against No. 6/7 Purdue

Went 9-of-13 (.692) from the free-throw line on the week and added a blocked shot and a steal vs. Purdue

Earns his first career Big Ten Player of the Week honor

Last Penn State Player of the Week: Brandon Taylor (Feb. 22, 2016)

***

Freshman of the Week: Bruno Fernando, Maryland, C

