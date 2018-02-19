No. 2 Michigan State leads four Big Ten teams in latest AP poll

By BTN.com staff, 2 mins ago

For the second week in a row, No. 2 Michigan State leads a quartet of Big Ten teams in the AP top 25 poll, released Monday.

No. 9 Purdue and No. 16 Ohio State both fall this week, while No. 17 Michigan is the conference’s only team to move up.

View the full poll below.

AP Rankings
Rankings as of 2/19/2018
Rank School Votes Prev
1 Virginia 24-2 1601 (42) 1
2 Michigan State 26-3 1565 (19) 2
3 Villanova 24-3 1509 (4) 3
4 Xavier 24-4 1398 4
5 Duke 22-5 1292 12
6 Texas Tech 22-5 1206 7
6 Gonzaga 25-4 1206 9
8 Kansas 21-6 1166 13
9 Purdue 24-5 1130 6
10 North Carolina 21-7 1074 14
11 Cincinnati 23-4 954 5
12 Auburn 23-4 873 10
13 Wichita State 21-5 870 19
14 Arizona 21-6 831 17
15 Clemson 20-6 683 11
16 Ohio State 22-7 680 8
17 Michigan 22-7 615 22
18 Rhode Island 21-4 455 16
19 Tennessee 19-7 427 18
20 Nevada 23-5 330 24
21 West Virginia 19-8 329 20
22 Saint Mary’s 25-4 291 15
23 Houston 21-5 263 NR
24 Middle Tennessee 22-5 87 NR
25 Florida State 19-8 63 NR
