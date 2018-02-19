No. 2 Michigan State leads four Big Ten teams in latest AP poll
For the second week in a row, No. 2 Michigan State leads a quartet of Big Ten teams in the AP top 25 poll, released Monday.
No. 9 Purdue and No. 16 Ohio State both fall this week, while No. 17 Michigan is the conference’s only team to move up.
View the full poll below.
|AP Rankings
|Rankings as of 2/19/2018
|Rank
|School
|Votes
|Prev
|1
|Virginia 24-2
|1601 (42)
|1
|2
|Michigan State 26-3
|1565 (19)
|2
|3
|Villanova 24-3
|1509 (4)
|3
|4
|Xavier 24-4
|1398
|4
|5
|Duke 22-5
|1292
|12
|6
|Texas Tech 22-5
|1206
|7
|6
|Gonzaga 25-4
|1206
|9
|8
|Kansas 21-6
|1166
|13
|9
|Purdue 24-5
|1130
|6
|10
|North Carolina 21-7
|1074
|14
|11
|Cincinnati 23-4
|954
|5
|12
|Auburn 23-4
|873
|10
|13
|Wichita State 21-5
|870
|19
|14
|Arizona 21-6
|831
|17
|15
|Clemson 20-6
|683
|11
|16
|Ohio State 22-7
|680
|8
|17
|Michigan 22-7
|615
|22
|18
|Rhode Island 21-4
|455
|16
|19
|Tennessee 19-7
|427
|18
|20
|Nevada 23-5
|330
|24
|21
|West Virginia 19-8
|329
|20
|22
|Saint Mary’s 25-4
|291
|15
|23
|Houston 21-5
|263
|NR
|24
|Middle Tennessee 22-5
|87
|NR
|25
|Florida State 19-8
|63
|NR