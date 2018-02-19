@BTNStatsGuys: Big Ten tourney seed scenarios entering final week

The final week of the Big Ten men’s basketball regular season tips off Monday, so it’s time to start considering the Big Ten tourney seed scenarios.

[ MORE: Jerry Palm sizes up Big Ten in NCAA tourney ]

Here are the scenarios entering Monday night’s two games.

1. Michigan State (14-2)

Already clinched double-bye

Clinches #1 seed with wins over Illinois and at Wisconsin OR split in final 2 games + Ohio State loss OR Ohio State loss + 2 Purdue losses

Can fall as low as #3 seed with 2 losses + 2 Purdue wins + 1 Ohio State win

2. Ohio State (13-3)

Already clinched double-bye

Clinches #1 seed with wins over Rutgers and at Indiana AND a Michigan State loss

Can fall as low as #3 seed with 2 losses + Purdue win OR split in final 2 games + 2 Purdue wins

3. Purdue (13-3)

Already clinched double-bye

Clinches #1 seed with wins at Illinois and home vs Minnesota + 2 Michigan State losses + Ohio State loss

Can be as low as #3 seed with MSU win + 2 Ohio State wins

4. Nebraska (11-5)

Can clinch #4 seed and double-bye with wins over Indiana and Penn State OR with a split in final 2 games + Michigan loss

Can fall as low as #7 with 2 losses + Indiana win over Ohio State + Penn State win over Michigan

Seed range: 4-7

5. Michigan (11-5)

Can clinch #4 seed and double-bye with wins at Penn State and at Maryland + Nebraska loss OR with split in final 2 games + 2 Nebraska losses

Can fall as low as #6 seed with 2 losses + Nebraska loss to Penn State

Seed range: 4-6

6. Indiana (9-7)

Can’t clinch double-bye. Highest possible seed is 5th.

Can clinch #5 seed with wins at Nebraska and home vs Ohio State + Nebraska loss to Penn State

Can fall as low as #7 seed

Seed range: 5-7

7. Penn State (9-7)

Can clinch double-bye with wins vs Michigan and at Nebraska + Michigan loss at Maryland + Nebraska loss to Indiana

Can be as low as #7 seed with split in final 2 games + Indiana win OR if they lose both games

Seed range: 4-7

8. Maryland (7-9)

Can clinch #8 seed with win at Northwestern on Monday and would be 1st team to clinch a seed this year.

Can’t fall below #10 seed

Seed range: 8-10

9. Northwestern (6-9)

Can be as high as #8 seed with 2 wins

Can’t get higher than #9 seed if they lose to Maryland on Monday

Can’t fall below #10 seed

Seed range: 8-10

10. Wisconsin (5-10)

Can clinch a single-bye with a win over Minnesota OR Michigan State

Can fall as low as #13 seed with 2 losses + tiebreakers

Seed range: 8-13

***

Teams 11-14 can all finish as high as No. 10 and as low at No. 14, and are guaranteed to play on Wednesday if Wisconsin wins one of its final two games.

11. Minnesota (3-12)

12. Illinois (3-12)

13. Rutgers (3-13)

14. Iowa (3-13)