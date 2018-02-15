BTN Announces Schedule of Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Broadcasts

BTN today announced its 2018 coverage of Big Ten men’s and women’s lacrosse, televising at least 28 games, including six postseason matchups, and streaming approximately 30 other games on BTN Plus. Additional regular season events may be added to the schedule at a later date.

Men’s television coverage begins on Saturday, Feb. 17, when Stony Brook visits No. 16 Penn State at 2 p.m. ET. Highlighting the remainder of the schedule are five appearances by reigning national champion and No. 2 ranked Maryland, including a matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday, March 3, at 11 a.m. ET. BTN will also televise the semifinals and championship game of the Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Tournament beginning on Thursday, May 3, from Ann Arbor.

Women’s lacrosse coverage on BTN starts Wednesday, March 14, as Drexel visits No. 12 Penn State. The top-ranked Maryland women’s team, also the defending national champion, will appear on BTN four times, including a matchup with No. 10 Northwestern in College Park on Thursday, April 26. Additionally, BTN will televise the women’s lacrosse semifinals and championship game, hosted by Michigan, beginning on Friday, May 4.

Leading BTN’s coverage is a group of analysts that includes Mark Dixon, who played lacrosse at Johns Hopkins and has covered NCAA Men’s lacrosse for 20 seasons and Sheehan Stanwick Burch, a four-time All-American and the 2001 National Attacker of the Year. Joining them in the booth will be play-by-play announcers Joe Beninati, Dean Linke and Jason Knapp.

The latest Inside Lacrosse Division I men’s poll includes five Big Ten squads ranked in the top 20, with No. 2 Maryland, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Johns Hopkins, No. 11 Rutgers and No. 16 Penn State. Four Big Ten women’s lacrosse teams are ranked in the top 20 of the latest Inside Lacrosse Division I women’s poll, including No. 1 Maryland, No. 9 Northwestern and No. 12 Penn State.

BTN MEN’S LACROSSE TELEVISION SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)

Saturday, February 17, 2018 Stony Brook at Penn State 2:00 PM Saturday, March 03, 2018 Notre Dame at Maryland 11:00 AM Saturday, March 10, 2018 Towson at Ohio State 4:00 PM Saturday, March 10, 2018 Albany at Maryland 12:00 PM Saturday, March 31, 2018 Maryland at Michigan 12:00 PM Sunday, April 01, 2018 Johns Hopkins at Rutgers 7:00 PM Sunday, April 08, 2018 Maryland at Penn State 7:00 PM Sunday, April 15, 2018 Rutgers at Maryland 7:00 PM Sunday, April 22, 2018 Penn State at Rutgers 7:00 PM Saturday, April 28, 2018 Rutgers at Ohio State 4:00 PM Saturday, April 28, 2018 Michigan at Penn State 11:00 AM Thursday, May 03, 2018 B1G Semifinal vs B1G Semifinal 5:00 PM Thursday, May 03, 2018 B1G Semifinal vs B1G Semifinal 7:30 PM Saturday, May 05, 2018 B1G Championship vs B1G Championship 7:00 PM

BTN WOMEN’S LACROSSE TELEVISION SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)