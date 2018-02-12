@BTNStatsGuys: 10 Big Ten stats entering penultimate week

Two weeks remain in the Big Ten regular season. That’s it, amazingly.

Before the penultimate week tips off Tuesday night, the @BTNStatsGuys have several nuggets for your consumption:

4, Consecutive seasons that the Big Ten champion has won the league by at least two games

14, the number of all-time outright Big Ten titles Ohio State is trying to capture, which would break a tie with Indiana for the most in conference annals

2/22/16, The last time the Big Ten had three teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll (Michigan State; Iowa; Maryland)

1, Number of teams among the top 5 in the Big Ten standings that have a home-and-home with the other four; Michigan played Purdue and Ohio State twice

2003-04, The last time a first-year coach (Bruce Weber, Illinois) won the Big Ten, something Chris Holtmann is trying to do at Ohio State

20 & 7, No Big Ten team with at least 20 overall wins and fewer than seven conference losses has missed the NCAA tournament; Nebraska currently sits at 19-8 and 10-4.

2009, The last time Michigan State won an outright Big Ten title

20.9, Keita Bates-Diop’s scoring average in Big Ten play, the highest since 2006 (Iowa’s Adam Haluska – 21.3)

.786, The winning percentage of Penn State’s four remaining opponents (No. 8 Ohio State; No. 6 Purdue; No. 22 Michigan; Nebraska)

19, Consecutive seasons Wisconsin has finished with a winning record in Big Ten play, which it won’t accomplish for the first time since 1997-98