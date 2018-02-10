No. 1 Penn State downs Iowa, 28-13, to claim outright Big Ten title

By BigTen.org, 14 hours ago

With its 28-13 win over Iowa on Saturday, Penn State clinched the outright Big Ten Wrestling Dual Meet Championship in front of an NCAA indoor dual meet record crowd of 15,998 fans inside Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

The Nittany Lions finished with a perfect 9-0 conference record and are 13-0 overall on the season. The conference title marks the fifth in the last seven years for Penn State.

Penn State claimed seven bouts against the Hawkeyes, with wins from Corey Keener (133), Nick Lee (141), Zain Retherford (149), Mark Hall (174), Bo Nickal (184), Shakur Rasheed (197) and Nick Nevills (285).

The 2018 Big Ten Wrestling Championships will be held from March 3-4 at Michigan State University.

