Fifty Big Ten stars invited to 2018 NFL Combine

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 4 hours ago

The official list of the 2018 NFL Combine has been released, and 50 former Big Ten stars received an invitation.

Big Ten champ Ohio State leads the Big Ten with 11 representatives, followed by Penn State (8) and Wisconsin (6), and 12 of the conference’s teams have at least one representative.

See all of the Big Ten names who will attend the Combine on Feb. 27-March 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANA (5)
Simmie Cobbs, WR
Chris Covington, LB
Rashard Fant, CB
Tegray Scales, LB
Ian Thomas, TE

IOWA (5)
James Daniels, C
Josh Jackson, CB
Josey Jewell, LB
Akrum Wadley, RB
Sean Welsh, C

MARYLAND (2)
J.C. Jackson, CB
D.J. Moore, WR

MICHIGAN (3)
Mason Cole, C
Maurice Hurst, DT
Mike McCray, LB

MICHIGAN STATE (1)
Brian Allen, C

NEBRASKA (5)
Drew Brown, K
Nick Gates, OT
Chris Jones, CB
Joshua Kalu, S
Tanner Lee, QB

NORTHWESTERN (2)
Godwin Igwebuike, CB
Justin Jackson, RB

OHIO STATE (11)
Jerome Baker, LB
J.T. Barrett, QB
Marcus Baugh, TE
Jalyn Holmes, DE
Sam Hubbard DE
Jamarco Jones, OT
Tyquan Lewis, DE
Billy Price, C
Denzel Ward, CB
Damon Webb, S
Chris Worley, LB

PENN STATE (8)
Marcus Allen, S
Troy Apke, S
Saquon Barkley, RB
Jason Cabinda, LB
Chris Campbell, CB
Mike Gesicki, TE
Grant Haley, CB
DaeSean Hamilton, WR

PURDUE (1)
Eddy Wilson, DT

RUTGERS (1)
Kemoko Turay, LB

WISCONSIN (6)
Jack Cichy, LB
Garret Dooley, LB
Troy Fumagalli, TE
Leon Jacobs, LB
Natrell Jamerson, S
Nick Nelson, CB

