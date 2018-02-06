@BTNStatsGuys: What you need to know about No. 14 Ohio State at No. 3 Purdue

Much of the college basketball world will have its eye on the No. 14 Ohio State at No. 3 Purdue tussle Wednesday night on BTN/BTN2Go.

It’s a battle for first place, after all. Should Purdue win, it will have a two-game lead in the standings; should Ohio State win, we’ll have a tie atop the standings with five games to play.

Here’s a look at the numbers inside the highly anticipated game at Mackey Arena.

23-1, The combined Big Ten records of Purdue (12-0) and Ohio State (11-1), marking the best combined conference clip through 24 games of any power conference in the last 20 seasons

9, Big Ten teams to ever win 20 consecutive games; Purdue sits at a school-record 19 straight victories

12-0, Purdue’s Big Ten record, the best start in conference play since 2004-05 Illinois opened 15-0, and the sixth best start in the last 50 years.

1, Big Ten programs to finish a conference season undefeated, with Indiana doing it in back-to-back years in 1974-75 and 1975-76

1/1/17, The last time Purdue lost at Mackey Arena, falling to Minnesota in overtime

21, consecutive wins for Purdue at Mackey Arena, the longest active streak in the nation

3, number of undefeated road teams in the nation, two being Purdue (7-0) and Ohio State (4-0); Saint Mary’s leads the way at 8-0.

7, consecutive road losses vs. ranked teams for Ohio State, last beating No. 17 Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, in 2014

2001, the last time Ohio State, which beat then-No. 1 Michigan in January, had wins vs. two different top 3 teams (Michigan State & Illinois) in the same season; the Buckeyes did beat top-3 ranked Wisconsin twice in 2007

1st, Ohio State’s Big Ten rank in rebound margin (+7.4), defensive efficiency (97.1), two-point field goal percentage (57.6 percent) and free-throw percentage (76.3 percent) in conference play

2, Purdue players, Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards, on the recently released Wooden Award Watch List top 20, making the Boilermakers one of three teams (Arizona & Villanova) with multiple representatives