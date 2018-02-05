Keita Bates-Diop, Isaiah Washington claim weekly Big Ten honors

The Big Ten office released its latest men’s basketball weekly honors Monday, and the player of the week is a familiar name.

Keita Bates-Diop is that name, and the Ohio State star takes home the top honor for the fourth time. Minnesota’s Isaiah Washington takes home freshman honors.

Read more about the honorees below.

Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State, F



Averaged 24 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and went 15-of-29 (.517) from the field in two wins last week

Scored a career-high 35 points and notched career highs in free throw makes (13) and attempts (15) in a 75-67 win vs. Illinois

Started the week with a double-double performance (13 points, 13 rebounds) to go with four blocks in a 71-56 win vs. Indiana

Went 16-of-19 (.842) from the free throw line for the week

Earns his fourth career Big Ten Player of the Week honor

Last Ohio State Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop (Jan. 15, 2018)

Freshman of the Week: Isaiah Washington, Minnesota, G



Averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and went 17-of-31 (.548) from the field last week

Set new career highs for points scored in back-to-back games last week with 15 points vs. Iowa and 26 points vs. Michigan

Added seven assists, a rebound and a steal vs. Iowa

Grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and went 11-of-16 (.688) from the floor vs. Michigan

Went 6-for-6 from the free throw line for the week

Earns his first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Amir Coffey (Jan. 19, 2017)