Corey Clement, Brandon Graham help lead Philadelphia to Super Bowl LII
Several former Big Ten stars shined in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night in Minneapolis.
Philadelphia RB Corey Clement (Wisconsin), undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and Philadelphia DL Brandon Graham (Michigan) registered a late sack-fumble on Tom Brady (Michigan) to help lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl in a thrilling 41-33 victory.
Speaking of Brady, the five-time Super Bowl champion, he threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards, and tossed a trio of scoring strikes.
Here’s a complete look at how Big Ten names, listed alphabetically, performed:
Philadelphia’s Beau Allen (Wisconsin): 2 tackles
New England’s Tom Brady (Michigan): 28-48; 505 yards; 3 TD (WATCH); 0 INT
New England’s Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): 3 car., 18 yards; 1 rec., 46 yards
Philadelphia’s Corey Clement (Wisconsin): 3 car., 8 yards; 4 rec., 100 yards, 1 TD (WATCH); 1 KR for 25 yards
Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham (Michigan): 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF (WATCH)
New England’s Chris Hogan (Penn State, lacrosse): 6 rec., 128 yards, 1 TD (WATCH); 1 car., 4 yards
Philadelphia’s Malcolm Jenkins (Ohio State): 4 tackles, 1 PD
New England’s James White (Wisconsin): 7 car., 41 yards, 1 TD (WATCH); 2 rec., 21 yards
New England’s Duron Harmon (Rutgers): 5 tackles; 1 INT*
New England’s Devin McCourty (Rutgers): 7 tackles, 2 PD*
Philadelphia’s Torrey Smith (Maryland): 5 rec., 49 yards*
* Indicates a player who attended school before it entered the Big Ten.
And here are some stats from the Big Ten stars of the night: