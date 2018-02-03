No. 1 Penn State clinches at least a share of Big Ten dual meet title

With its 19-18 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, No. 1 Penn State clinched a share of the Big Ten Wrestling Dual Meet Championship.

The regular-season conference title marks the sixth in the last eight years for Penn State. The Nittany Lions are currently 8-0 and can clinch the outright Big Ten Championship with a win on Feb. 10 versus Iowa.

The Nittany Lions claimed six bouts against the Buckeyes, with wins from Zain Retherford (149), Vincenzo Joseph (165), Mark Hall (174), Bo Nickal (184), Mark Hall (174) and Anthony Cassar (197).

The 2018 Big Ten Wrestling Championships will be held from March 3-4 at Michigan State University.

🏆 Raise it! 🏆#WeAre regular season B1G Champs! pic.twitter.com/0Tu6DoGo42 — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) February 4, 2018