Fran McCaffery notches career win No. 400 as Iowa dispatches Minnesota

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Jordan Bohannon led six Hawkeyes in double figures with 20 points and Iowa rolled past Minnesota 94-80 on Tuesday night, its second straight home win.

Tyler Cook scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and Isaiah Moss had 16 for the Hawkeyes (12-12, 3-8 Big Ten), who’ve split their last six league games after starting 0-5 in the conference.

Iowa opened the game on an 11-1 run before it resorted to its typical shoddy defense, allowing Minnesota (14-10, 3-8) to jump back out front late in the first half. But Iowa rallied with a 13-4 run to open up a 50-37 lead.

The Gophers tried to keep pace, but the Hawkeyes caught fire from beyond 3-point range – at one point hitting five out of six in the second half to go up 70-58.

Jordan Murphy had 21 points and 17 rebounds and Davonte Fitzgerald scored 16 for Minnesota. Gophers sophomore guard Amir Coffey (14 points per game) sat out after tweaking his injured right shoulder in a loss to Northwestern last week.

THE BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers had their moments against one of the worst defenses among Power Five teams. But it was their own defense that lacked against Iowa, which shot 12 of 25 on 3s and 55 percent overall.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have begun to get some traction as the league season drags on. It’s far too late for them to actually push for an upper-division finish, but it’s a good sign heading into 2018-19 – and this season started being about next season weeks ago.

UP NEXT

The Gophers play at No. 24 Michigan on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes travel to Penn State on Saturday.