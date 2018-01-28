Isaac Haas, No. 3 Purdue down rival Indiana for 17th straight victory

(AP) Isaac Haas matched his career high with 26 points, Vincent Edwards added 19 and No. 3 Purdue held off Indiana 74-67 on Sunday for its school-record 17th consecutive victory.

The Boilermakers (21-2, 10-0 Big Ten) extended the nation’s longest active winning streak with their 12th straight conference victory, also a school record. Purdue hasn’t lost since Nov. 23.

Juwan Morgan had 24 points and seven rebounds, and Robert Johnson finished with 21 points and six assists to lead Indiana (12-10, 5-5). It just wasn’t quite enough as the Hoosiers went toe-to-toe for 40 minutes with their bitterest rival.

Indiana controlled the pace and the game for most of the first half as former star Victor Oladipo watched from the front row.

The Hoosiers still led 53-48 with 11:29 to go.

But Purdue answered with eight straight, retaking the lead on Dakota Mathias’ 3-pointer with 10:06 left. Indiana tied it twice after that, the last coming at 62 with 5:13 to play.

The Boilermakers broke the tie on Edwards’ free throw and finished the game on 12-5 spurt, sealing it at the free throw line.

Edwards also had seven rebounds. Haas had five.

Purdue moved into a five-way for the eighth-longest winning streak in conference history and is one of two power-five conference teams still unbeaten in league play. Virginia is the other.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers survived on the road despite not playing their best game. Instead, they hung in, battled hard and eventually found a way to grind out their second win in four days – as good veteran teams often do.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played solid basketball but still have some work to do. They’ve played two top-five teams this season, Duke and Purdue, and gave both all they could handle for more than 35 minutes. But they still need a finishing touch.

KEY STATS

Purdue: When Indiana took a 14-4 lead with 14:04 left in the first half, it was the first time the Boilermakers trailed by more than nine points during their winning streak. … Purdue missed its first six 3-pointers and finished 5 of 8 beyond the arc. … Haas was 10 of 17 from the field. … Carsen Edwards scored 10 points. … The Boilermakers have won seven straight against in-state opponents and six of the last seven over the Hoosiers.

Indiana: Played without fifth-year senior Collin Hartman. He missed the game with a lower left leg injury and is listed as day to day. … The Hoosiers went more than 10 minutes before committing their first turnover and finished with 10. … Indiana drew only two fouls in the first half. … The Hoosiers were 3 of 16 on 3s and 10 of 17 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Will go for No. 18 on Wednesday at Maryland.

Indiana: Faces former Butler coach Chris Holtmann on Tuesday at No. 13 Ohio State.