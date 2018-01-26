Here are the latest developments from the Michigan State scandal

Friday’s developments in the wake of the ongoing Larry Nassar scandal at Michigan State included the school’s athletic director stepping down and the school’s Board of Trustees offering apologies.

Spartan Athletic Director Mark Hollis held a press conference to announce his retirement early Friday.

Yahoo! Sports reporter Dan Wetzel reacted to the Hollis retirement on BTN.

Midday Friday, the Michigan State Board of Trustees held a meeting that was carried on BTN. Watch the full meeting here. Board members took turns issuing statements to the emotional room, with some holding back tears. Chairman Brian Breslin issued a statement and laid out next steps for the university.

Then, Board members Dan Kelly and Mitch Lyons issued emotional personal statements regarding the unfolding situation.

"I am committed as a Board Member … to make sure we never forget what those young women said over the last couple of weeks." Michigan State Trustee Member Dan Kelly speaks before the Board Friday: pic.twitter.com/6f7T3wSt5O — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 26, 2018

"I have a daughter here. I have a daughter that dreams of coming here, and I want her to feel safe." – Michigan State Board of Trustees member Mitch Lyons makes a statement at Friday's Board meeting. pic.twitter.com/wgVQB70PgY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 26, 2018

On Friday evening, the Big Ten Conference issued the following statement regarding the developments at Michigan State:

We’ll give further updates as they become available.