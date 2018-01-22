Tom Brady highlights 15 former Big Ten stars on Super Bowl LII rosters
Fifteen former Big Ten stars are on the active roster for Super Bowl LII.
Five-time Super Bowl champion and former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady highlights the collection of one-time Big Ten standouts. The future Hall of Famer is making his eighth Super Bowl appearance.
The final ledger: New England 8, Philadelphia 7. Nine Big Ten schools have at least one Super Bowl LII representative, paced by Michigan (4).
The Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 2 in Minneapolis.
View the Big Ten names on Super Bowl LII active rosters below.
Editor’s note: These numbers only include players on New England and Philadelphia’s active rosters.
PHILADELPHIA (7)
DT Beau Allen (Wisconsin)
RB Corey Clement (Wisconsin)
LB Nathan Gerry (Nebraska)
DE Brandon Graham (Michigan)
S Malcolm Jenkins (Ohio State)
QB Nate Sudfeld (Indiana)
OL Stefen Wisniewski (Penn State)
– QB Nick Foles (Michigan State; transferred to Arizona after 2007 season); WR Torrey Smith (Maryland; before the Terrapins entered the Big Ten)
NEW ENGLAND (8)
QB Tom Brady (Michigan)
DL Alan Branch (Michigan)
RB Rex Burkhead (Nebraska)
OL Cole Croston (Iowa)
LB David Harris (Michigan)
QB Brian Hoyer (Michigan State)
OL Ted Karras (Illinois)
RB James White (Wisconsin)
– WR Chris Hogan (Penn State; played lacrosse before transferring to Monmouth); WR Kenny Britt; DB Duron Harmon; DB Devin McCourty (Rutgers; all before the Scarlet Knights entered the Big Ten)
***
BY B1G SCHOOL
4 – Michigan
3 – Wisconsin; Rutgers
2 – Nebraska
1 – Illinois; Indiana; Iowa; Maryland; Michigan State; Ohio State; Penn State