No. 22 Ohio State uses first half surge to overwhelm Minnesota at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — No. 22 Ohio State picked up a 67-49 win over Minnesota Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. Keita Bates-Diop paced the Buckeyes with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Kaleb Wesson added 15 points and eight boards.

With the win, the Buckeyes improve to 17-4 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the Big Ten, while the Golden Gophers dropped to 14-8, 3-6 in conference play. The win was the seventh in a row for Ohio State, who returns home to take on Nebraska at 8 p.m. Monday.

C.J. Jackson also added 11 points and six rebounds while Jae’Sean Tate went for 10 points, six boards and five assists for Ohio State. Jordan Murphy led Minnesota with 11 points while Nate Mason and Amir Coffey each added 10.