25 years later: Watch Iowa's tribute video to Chris Street

By BTN.com staff, 1 hour ago

25 years later: Watch Iowa's tribute video to Chris Street

By BTN.com staff, 1 hour ago

It’s been 25 years since the Iowa community lost men’s basketball player Chris Street.

On Saturday, the Hawkeyes honored their former star who was killed on Jan. 19, 1993, when his car was hit by a snowplow.

The players wore “40 Forever” shirts in warmups, and Street’s No. 40 jersey was displayed on the bench, in the seat next to the scorer’s table.

There also was an emotional halftime video tribute, which you can watch in the tweet below.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
2:02 PMLarry Wieczorek InvitationalWatch
4:05 PMArmy at Penn St.Watch
5:00 PMMichigan St. at MinnesotaWatch
5:00 PMArizona St. at IllinoisWatch
7:30 PMPenn St. at MichiganWatch
Tomorrow
1:00 PMWisconsin at Michigan St.Watch
1:00 PMIllinois at PurdueWatch
2:00 PMMichigan at MinnesotaWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.