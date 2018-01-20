25 years later: Watch Iowa's tribute video to Chris Street

It’s been 25 years since the Iowa community lost men’s basketball player Chris Street.

On Saturday, the Hawkeyes honored their former star who was killed on Jan. 19, 1993, when his car was hit by a snowplow.

The players wore “40 Forever” shirts in warmups, and Street’s No. 40 jersey was displayed on the bench, in the seat next to the scorer’s table.

There also was an emotional halftime video tribute, which you can watch in the tweet below.

Chris Street Forever 40 Halftime Celebration Video #FightForIowa pic.twitter.com/SgxbpBfE7W — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 20, 2018