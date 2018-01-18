25 years later: Reflecting on the life and tragic death of Chris Street

On Jan. 19, 1993, the Iowa Hawkeye community changed forever.

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of a tragic car accident that killed beloved Iowa basketball player Chris Street. This Saturday, Iowa basketball is marking the 25th anniversary of his untimely passing by honoring Street with tributes throughout Saturday’s home game against Purdue.

We’re also reflecting on his life and memory by sharing video stories on Street, both from our 2013 BTN Journey episode featuring him and our recent BTN.com discussions with people close to Street, courtesy of BTN’s Andy Katz and Tom Dienhart. Scroll down for full Chris Street coverage.

BTN The Journey (2013) – Family, friends and coaches reflect on Chris Street’s life and legacy:

***

Tom Dienhart Talks With Wade Lookingbill – Former Hawkeye Wade Lookingbill reflects on his teammate Chris Street:

***

Andy Katz’s B1G Basketball Podcast discussion with John Streif – Longtime Iowa trainer John Streif reflected on the untimely deaths of Chris Street and Roy Marble:

***