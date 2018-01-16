Victims address in court former Michigan State doctor convicted of sexual assault

Some 150 women have accused Larry Nassar, a faculty member and practitioner at Michigan State’s sports-medicine clinic from 1997 until his firing in September 2016, of sexual assault. Many of them are suing him, Michigan State and other entities.

ESPN’s Outside the Lines dedicated Tuesday’s one-hour show to the investigation and the first day of his sentencing, which marks the first time the accusers have addressed Nassar. As many as 88 women and girls were expected to give victim-impact statements. Read more about today’s statements at CNN.com.

ESPN asked the school to comment on their story and said the school declined.

The 54-year-old, who was also the team doctor for U.S. gymnasts at four Olympics, including the 1996 gold medal-winning team, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on three federal charges related to child pornography in December. he has also pleaded guilty to three sexual assault charges, for which he’s scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has asked the judge to sentence Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison, with the 125 representing the number of women and girls who reported Nassar to police.

Nassar received his kinesiology degree from the University of Michigan in 1985, and graduated from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1993.

Larry Nassar is accused of assaulting more than 150 young female athletes, including some of America’s best gymnasts. He didn’t gain access to them alone. https://t.co/hEJHWHAUNH — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) January 16, 2018