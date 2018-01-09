Ohio State highlights Big Ten in way-too-early 2018 polls
With the 2017 college football season ending late Monday night, in dramatic fashion, to boot, it’s time to take a look at the annual way-too-early top 25 polls.
Several of them are out, and reigning Big Ten champ Ohio State and reigning Big Ten West champ Wisconsin pace the Big Ten.
Take a look at some of the way-too-early polls below.
ATHLON
3. Ohio State
7. Michigan
8. Wisconsin
10. Michigan State
11. Penn State
CBSSPORTS
4. Ohio State
5. Michigan State
6. Penn State
7. Wisconsin
14. Michigan
21. Purdue
ESPN
3. Ohio State
6. Wisconsin
9. Michigan State
11. Penn State
13. Michigan
FOXSPORTS (only top 10)
3. Michigan
5. Ohio State
10. Michigan State
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
4. Ohio State
6. Wisconsin
7. Penn State
22. Michigan
25. Northwestern
SPORTINGNEWS
4. Ohio State
6. Wisconsin
10. Penn State
16. Michigan State
17. Michigan
YAHOO
4. Ohio State
5. Wisconsin
7. Penn State
12. Michigan State
17. Michigan