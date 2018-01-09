No. 5 Ohio State leads five Big Ten teams in final AP poll

By BTN.com staff, 2 hours ago

The final AP poll was released Tuesday morning, hours after Alabama rallied and outlasted SEC rival Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide top the poll, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson. Big Ten champ Ohio State rounds out the top 5.

No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Penn State, No. 15 Michigan State and No. 17 Northwestern join Ohio State in the final poll.

Undefeated UCF, which garnered four first-place votes, finished No. 6.

See the full poll below.

AP Rankings
Rankings as of 1/9/2018
Rank School Votes Prev
1 Alabama (13-1) 1521 (57) 4
2 Georgia (13-2) 1454 3
3 Oklahoma (12-2) 1374 2
4 Clemson (12-2) 1292 1
5 Ohio State (12-2) 1286 5
6 UCF (13-0) 1248 (4) 10
7 Wisconsin (13-1) 1194 6
8 Penn State (11-2) 1120 9
9 TCU (11-3) 974 13
10 Auburn (10-4) 917 7
11 Notre Dame (10-3) 857 14
12 USC (11-3) 839 8
13 Miami (FL) (10-3) 769 11
14 Oklahoma State (10-3) 758 17
15 Michigan State (10-3) 705 18
16 Washington (10-3) 668 12
17 Northwestern (10-3) 528 20
18 LSU (9-4) 368 16
19 Mississippi State (9-4) 359 24
20 Stanford (9-5) 336 15
21 South Florida (10-2) 267 23
22 Boise State (11-3) 251 25
23 North Carolina State (9-4) 232 NR
24 Virginia Tech (9-4) 126 22
25 Memphis (10-3) 119 19
