No. 5 Ohio State leads five Big Ten teams in final AP poll
The final AP poll was released Tuesday morning, hours after Alabama rallied and outlasted SEC rival Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship Game.
The Crimson Tide top the poll, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson. Big Ten champ Ohio State rounds out the top 5.
No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Penn State, No. 15 Michigan State and No. 17 Northwestern join Ohio State in the final poll.
Undefeated UCF, which garnered four first-place votes, finished No. 6.
See the full poll below.
|AP Rankings
|Rankings as of 1/9/2018
|Rank
|School
|Votes
|Prev
|1
|Alabama (13-1)
|1521 (57)
|4
|2
|Georgia (13-2)
|1454
|3
|3
|Oklahoma (12-2)
|1374
|2
|4
|Clemson (12-2)
|1292
|1
|5
|Ohio State (12-2)
|1286
|5
|6
|UCF (13-0)
|1248 (4)
|10
|7
|Wisconsin (13-1)
|1194
|6
|8
|Penn State (11-2)
|1120
|9
|9
|TCU (11-3)
|974
|13
|10
|Auburn (10-4)
|917
|7
|11
|Notre Dame (10-3)
|857
|14
|12
|USC (11-3)
|839
|8
|13
|Miami (FL) (10-3)
|769
|11
|14
|Oklahoma State (10-3)
|758
|17
|15
|Michigan State (10-3)
|705
|18
|16
|Washington (10-3)
|668
|12
|17
|Northwestern (10-3)
|528
|20
|18
|LSU (9-4)
|368
|16
|19
|Mississippi State (9-4)
|359
|24
|20
|Stanford (9-5)
|336
|15
|21
|South Florida (10-2)
|267
|23
|22
|Boise State (11-3)
|251
|25
|23
|North Carolina State (9-4)
|232
|NR
|24
|Virginia Tech (9-4)
|126
|22
|25
|Memphis (10-3)
|119
|19