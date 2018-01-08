Keita Bates-Diop, Bruno Fernando take home weekly Big Ten honors

By BTN.com staff, 1 hour ago

The Big Ten office released its weekly Big Ten men’s basketball honors Monday, and the recipients were rather obvious.

Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop claimed player of the week, his second of the season, while Maryland’s Bruno Fernando took home his first freshman of the week laurel.

Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State, F

  • Averaged 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game and went 22-of-38 (.579) from the field in two wins last week
  • Scored a career-high 32 points to lead unranked Ohio State to an 80-64 win over No. 1 Michigan State at Value City Arena on Sunday
  • Started the week with a double-double in a 92-81 win at Iowa with 27 points on 10-of-17 (.588) shooting from the field and 13 rebounds
  • Added four steals and blocked four shots during the week
  • Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor
  • Last Ohio State Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop (Dec. 11, 2017; Prior: D’Angelo Russell on Feb. 9, 2015)

Freshman of the Week: Bruno Fernando, Maryland, F

  • Averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game and went 17-of-31 (.548) from the field, helping the Terrapins go 2-1 in conference action on the week
  • Scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-11 (.727) shooting from the field in a 91-73 win vs. Iowa and added second rebounds and two assists
  • Posted a double-double in a 75-69 win against Penn State with 17 points and 11 rebounds (career high) to start the week
  • Earns his first career Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
  • Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Darryl Morsell (Nov. 20, 2017)
