Keita Bates-Diop, Bruno Fernando take home weekly Big Ten honors

The Big Ten office released its weekly Big Ten men’s basketball honors Monday, and the recipients were rather obvious.

Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop claimed player of the week, his second of the season, while Maryland’s Bruno Fernando took home his first freshman of the week laurel.

Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State, F



Averaged 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game and went 22-of-38 (.579) from the field in two wins last week

Scored a career-high 32 points to lead unranked Ohio State to an 80-64 win over No. 1 Michigan State at Value City Arena on Sunday

Started the week with a double-double in a 92-81 win at Iowa with 27 points on 10-of-17 (.588) shooting from the field and 13 rebounds

Added four steals and blocked four shots during the week

Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor

Last Ohio State Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop (Dec. 11, 2017; Prior: D’Angelo Russell on Feb. 9, 2015)

Freshman of the Week: Bruno Fernando, Maryland, F