Keita Bates-Diop, Bruno Fernando take home weekly Big Ten honors
The Big Ten office released its weekly Big Ten men’s basketball honors Monday, and the recipients were rather obvious.
Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop claimed player of the week, his second of the season, while Maryland’s Bruno Fernando took home his first freshman of the week laurel.
Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State, F
- Averaged 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game and went 22-of-38 (.579) from the field in two wins last week
- Scored a career-high 32 points to lead unranked Ohio State to an 80-64 win over No. 1 Michigan State at Value City Arena on Sunday
- Started the week with a double-double in a 92-81 win at Iowa with 27 points on 10-of-17 (.588) shooting from the field and 13 rebounds
- Added four steals and blocked four shots during the week
- Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor
- Last Ohio State Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop (Dec. 11, 2017; Prior: D’Angelo Russell on Feb. 9, 2015)
Freshman of the Week: Bruno Fernando, Maryland, F
- Averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game and went 17-of-31 (.548) from the field, helping the Terrapins go 2-1 in conference action on the week
- Scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-11 (.727) shooting from the field in a 91-73 win vs. Iowa and added second rebounds and two assists
- Posted a double-double in a 75-69 win against Penn State with 17 points and 11 rebounds (career high) to start the week
- Earns his first career Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Darryl Morsell (Nov. 20, 2017)