Ohio State celebrates blowout win vs. No. 1 Michigan State

By BTN.com staff, 5 hours ago

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State hadn’t beaten a No. 1 team since 2007, when Greg Oden and Mike Conley led the Buckeyes past Wisconsin. It happened again Sunday night, as the Buckeyes toppled No. 1 Michigan State, 80-64, at Value City Arena.

As he has most of the season, Keita Bates-Diop played the lead role, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block.

Ohio State moved to 4-0 in the Big Ten with the victory, pushing it into a tie with Purdue atop the Big Ten standings.

Watch the Buckeyes celebrate the upset win below.

