A look at East-West records since move from Legends and Leaders

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 2 hours ago

When the Big Ten ditched the Legends and Leaders divisions that was based on competitive balance and went to a geographic East-West split in 2014, many felt the power went to the East with the presence of traditional powers Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. And, that has played out on the field. The proof: The East went 13-8 vs. the West in 2017 and has won the last four Big Ten title games.

The first three seasons were more competitive, though, as the divisions split their cross-division meetings in 2014 and 2015, going 7-7 each year. In 2016, the West held an 11-10 edge, as the conference schedule expanded by one game with an additional cross-division tilt. Add it all up, and the East owns a 37-33 advantage.

Not as lopsided as you may have thought. But, again, the East is 4-0 in the Big Ten title game.

Here is a look at each school’s cross-division mark since the East-West split in 2014:

Ohio State: 9-1
Wisconsin: 8-2
Michigan: 7-3
Penn State: 7-3
Michigan State: 6-4
Iowa: 6-4
Nebraska: 6-4
Northwestern: 6-4
Indiana: 4-6
Maryland: 4-6
Minnesota: 3-7
Illinois: 3-7
Rutgers: 2-8
Purdue: 1-9

***

Here is a look at each school’s cross-division record in 2017.

EAST (13-8)

Indiana (1-2)
L Wisconsin
W Illinois
L Purdue

Maryland (1-2)
W Minnesota
L Northwestern
L Wisconsin

Michigan (2-1)
W Purdue
W Minnesota
L Wisconsin

Michigan State (2-1)
W Iowa
W Minnesota
L Northwestern

Ohio State (2-1)
W Nebraska
L Iowa
W Illinois

Penn State (3-0)
W Iowa
W Northwestern
W Nebraska

Rutgers (2-1)
L Nebraska
W Illinois
W Purdue

WEST (8-13)

Illinois (0-3)
L Rutgers
L Indiana
L Ohio State

Iowa (1-2)
L Penn State
L Michigan State
W Ohio State

Minnesota (0-3)
L Maryland
L Michigan State
L Michigan

Nebraska (1-2)
W Rutgers
L Ohio State
L Penn State

Northwestern (2-1)
L Penn State
W Maryland
W Michigan State

Purdue (1-2)
L Michigan
L Rutgers
W Indiana

Wisconsin (3-0)
W Maryland
W Indiana
W Michigan

Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer

About Tom Dienhart: BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart is a veteran sports journalist who covers Big Ten football and men's basketball for BTN.com and BTN TV. Find him on Twitter and Facebook, and send him questions to his weekly mailbag.

