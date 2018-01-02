Nick Ward, Luke Garza claim weekly Big Ten hoops honors
The Big Ten conference released its latest Big Ten men’s basketball weekly individual honors Tuesday afternoon. See the honorees below.
Player of the Week: Nick Ward, Michigan State, F
- Averaged 21.5 points, 12.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game and went 16-of-17 (.941) from the field in two wins last week
- Tied his season high in points (22) and rebounds (15) in a 111-61 win vs. Cleveland State
- Went a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor en route to 21 points in a 108-52 win vs. Savannah State
- Notched two double-doubles to bring his season total to four
- Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor (also earned four Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards during the 2016-17 season)
- Last Michigan State Player of the Week: Miles Bridges (Dec. 26, 2017)
Freshman of the Week: Luka Garza, Iowa, F
- Recorded career highs in points (25), blocked shots (5) and 3-pointers made (3) in Iowa’s 98-75 win vs. Northern Illinois
- Went a perfect 8-of-8 from the field and 6-of-8 from the foul line
- Set new career highs in just 16 minutes of action
- Led Iowa to its fifth consecutive victory
- Earns his first career Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Iowa Freshman of the Week: Jordan Bohannon (March 6, 2017)