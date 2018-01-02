Nick Ward, Luke Garza claim weekly Big Ten hoops honors

By BTN.com staff, 6 hours ago

The Big Ten conference released its latest Big Ten men’s basketball weekly individual honors Tuesday afternoon. See the honorees below.

Player of the Week: Nick Ward, Michigan State, F

  • Averaged 21.5 points, 12.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game and went 16-of-17 (.941) from the field in two wins last week
  • Tied his season high in points (22) and rebounds (15) in a 111-61 win vs. Cleveland State
  • Went a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor en route to 21 points in a 108-52 win vs. Savannah State
  • Notched two double-doubles to bring his season total to four
  • Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor (also earned four Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards during the 2016-17 season)
  • Last Michigan State Player of the Week: Miles Bridges (Dec. 26, 2017)

Freshman of the Week: Luka Garza, Iowa, F

  • Recorded career highs in points (25), blocked shots (5) and 3-pointers made (3) in Iowa’s 98-75 win vs. Northern Illinois
  • Went a perfect 8-of-8 from the field and 6-of-8 from the foul line
  • Set new career highs in just 16 minutes of action
  • Led Iowa to its fifth consecutive victory
  • Earns his first career Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
  • Last Iowa Freshman of the Week: Jordan Bohannon (March 6, 2017)

