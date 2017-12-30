Purdue pulls away from Lipscomb behind Vince Edwards' big night
More Big Ten men’s hoops
Here are a few more helpful Big Ten men’s basketball links.
- 17 men’s tournament section
- BTN’s video section
- Big Ten men’s hoops highlights & features
- Big Ten men’s standings
- Big Ten men’s scoreboard & schedules
- Big Ten men’s stat leaders
- Choose your Big Ten school
- Choose your Big Ten sport
- Choose your BTN show
- Watch BTN’s feature profiles
- Watch lots more BTN extras
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Vincent Edwards had 23 points and 15 rebounds, Isaac Haas added 19 points and seven rebounds to help No. 14 Purdue beat Lipscomb 98-66 on Saturday night.
Carsen Edwards scored 18 points, and Dakota Mathias had 15 for the Boilermakers (13-2). They haven’t lost a game played in December in the last two years.
Garrison Mathews had 25 points and five rebounds, and Matt Rose had 13 points and five rebounds for the Bison (9-5). They lost for the second time in seven games.
Purdue had a 12-2 run early in the second half to finally begin to pull away, and Dakota Mathias scored to give the Boilermakers a 59-43 lead with 16:04 remaining. Purdue later used a 13-0 run to put it away.
Vincent Edwards scored back-to-back 3-pointers and then made three free throws to put the Boilermakers ahead 75-52 with 9:33 left to play. Before that, the Bison wouldn’t let Purdue go on a run big enough to build a big lead.
The Boilermakers never trailed and led by as much as eight in the first half, but the Bison found a way to tie it five times. And despite a drought of nearly five minutes without a field goal late in the first period, Purdue still had a 43-38 halftime lead.
BIG PICTURE:
Lipscomb: The Bison began the season with the best start in the school’s NCAA history, and best since 1999-00 when they opened the 16-0 as part of the NAIA.
Purdue: Not only have the Boilermakers put together a long winning streak in the month of December, but they’ve won nine straight overall and 16 in a row at home.
UP NEXT
Lipscomb: Will host Fisk University on Wednesday before the start of Atlantic Sun Conference play at Kennesaw State on Saturday.
Purdue: Returns to Big Ten play for the rest of the regular season, starting with a home game against Rutgers on Wednesday.