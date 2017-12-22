Penn State falls at the buzzer to Rider, 71-70

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) Frederick Scott scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Rider to a 71-70 win over Penn State on Friday.

Dimencio Vaughn scored 16 points, Tyere Marshall added 15 and Stevie Jordan scored 12 for the Broncs (6-5) who trailed by as many as 10 with 14:18 to play.

Josh Reaves scored 10 points, grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds and had eight assists for the Nittany Lions (10-4), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Shep Garner added 18 points on six 3-pointers and Tony Carr, Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins scored 10 points apiece for the Nittany Lions.

Scott scored seven straight points in a 1:57 span to cut Penn State’s lead to 65-64 with four minutes to play. He gave Rider a 66-65 lead with a pair of free throws with 1:23 left before Garner hit a 3 that put Penn State up 70-66 with 22 seconds left. Jordan’s layup with 14 seconds left pulled Rider within two points and set the stage for Scott’s winner.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rider: Broncs fans will enjoy watching redshirt freshman Jordan Allen develop. The quick-footed guard scored in double figures in each of his first 10 games this season before being held to eight in each of his last two games.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have one nonconference game left before returning to conference play where they expect to make some noise. Penn State is just 30-80 in Big Ten play since Chambers took over in 2011 but has its most talented lineup since.

UP NEXT

Rider visits Canisius on Friday.

Penn State hosts Coppin State on Dec. 30.