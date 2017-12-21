No. 2 Michigan State demolishes Long Beach State, 102-60

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Miles Bridges had 17 points and nine rebounds as part of a balanced offense that gave No. 2 Michigan State a 102-60 victory over Long Beach State on Thursday night.

The Spartans (12-1) have won 11 straight with all the victories by double digits and many by 20-plus points.

The 49ers (5-9) trailed by just five points midway through the first half before Michigan State pulled away. The Spartans led by 16 points at halftime and dominated at both ends of the court to quickly turn the game into another rout.

Michigan State’s Joshua Langford had 17 points, Nick Ward scored 16 on 7-of-8 shooting, Cassius Winston had 13 points and eight assists and Jaren Jackson added 13 points.

Long Beach State’s only double-digit scorer was Gabe Levin, who had 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Long Beach State: With wins over Stanford and Oregon State, the 49ers should feel good about their season so far. They can’t be happy, though, to have almost twice as many losses as victories.

Michigan State: The Spartans’ starters are all averaging in double figures, creating matchup problems for defense inside and out.

NEXT UP

Long Beach State: Plays at Colorado State on Saturday night.

Michigan State: Gets a long break, getting more than a week off before hosting Cleveland State on Dec. 29.