Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill retires
Rutgers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jerry Kill has retired from his post citing health reasons, it was announced Tuesday.
“I would like to thank Jerry, Rebecca and their entire family for everything they did for our program, both on and off the field,” said head coach Chris Ash. “Jerry had a great impact on our coaching staff and was a tremendous influence on all of our players. I wish Jerry and his wife the best and they will always be part of our Rutgers family.”
Statement from Jerry Kill:
“I want to thank Chris Ash and Pat Hobbs for giving me the opportunity to coach at Rutgers. I would also like to thank the players, the Rutgers family, fans and media for everything they have done for Rebecca and I. This program is definitely headed in the right direction with coach Ash and I know that firsthand. I enjoyed the year being an assistant coach and had a ton of fun with the players and coaches.
I hope that through my 34 years of coaching that I was able to be a positive influence on young people because that is truly why I coach. I want to thank all the players for what they have done for me. I appreciate and love all of the people that are part of my family. I don’t have any regrets and I’ve had a blessed career. I love this game and all the coaches that I’ve worked with. They have all made Jerry Kill a better man. I know that I did it the right way and I did it my way. I gave everything I had to the game, I just ran out of juice.”
Kill also served as Minnesota’s head coach from 2011-15, amassing a 29-29 record and leading the Golden Gophers to three bowls.
***