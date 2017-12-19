Iowa routs Southern Utah, 92-64

By Associated Press, 2 hours ago

Iowa routs Southern Utah, 92-64

By Associated Press, 2 hours ago

More Big Ten men’s hoops

Here are a few more helpful Big Ten men’s basketball links.


IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 17 points, Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss each added 16, and Iowa beat Southern Utah 92-64 on Tuesday night for its third straight victory.

Jack Nunge’s steal and pass to Moss for a breakaway dunk gave Iowa a 17-5 lead and the Hawkeyes extended it to 51-31 at halftime behind 10 points from Cook. The Hawkeyes shot 53 percent in the half and outrebounded SUU 27-13.

It was Iowa’s most first-half points since 52 in the season opener against Chicago State.

Nicholas Baer grabbed 10 rebounds as Iowa (7-6), which has seven double-digit wins this season, had a season-high 38 defensive boards. Jordan Bohannon had seven assists for the fourth time this season.

Jadon Cohee and Brandon Better each scored 12 points for Southern Utah (6-5), which entered winning four of its last five.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds had already secured a winning record heading into Big Sky Conference play, with their final non-conference matchup against the Hawkeyes. It was Southern Utah’s second trip into Big Ten territory this season after falling to then-No. 3 Michigan State 88-63 on Dec. 9.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are 16-1 all-time against current members of the Big Sky after their first-ever meeting with Southern Utah. Iowa improved to 50-4 in nonconference home games since 2012.

INJURIES

Iowa reserve Ahmad Wagner rolled his right ankle on the baseline in the first half and Brady Ellingson stepped on a teammate’s foot in the lane. Neither played in the second half.

UP NEXT

Southern Utah hosts Montana State on Dec. 28.

Iowa stays at home to face Colorado on Friday.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
1:30 PMSt. Mary's at PurdueWatch
Tomorrow
3:30 PMDelaware St. at MichiganWatch
7:00 PMLong Beach St. at Michigan St.Watch
8:00 PMOral Roberts at MinnesotaWatch
8:00 PMDrake at IowaWatch
Friday Dec 22
2:00 PMWashington St. at NebraskaWatch
2:00 PMUC Riverside at MinnesotaWatch
5:00 PME. Illinois at NorthwesternWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.