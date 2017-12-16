No. 2 Michigan State uses late run to take down Oakland, 86-73

By Associated Press, 4 hours ago

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Michigan State uses late run to take down Oakland, 86-73

By Associated Press, 4 hours ago

More Big Ten men’s hoops

Here are a few more helpful Big Ten men’s basketball links.

(AP) Cassius Winston scored 19 points, and No. 2 Michigan State went on a 12-2 run late in the second half to hold off Oakland 86-73 on Saturday.

Kendrick Nunn scored 32 points for the upset-minded Golden Grizzlies, who stayed right with the talented Spartans (10-1) until the final minutes. Michigan State improved to 16-0 against Oakland, but only after the type of test the Spartans can expect again from underdogs down the road.

It was the second game of an all-local doubleheader in downtown Detroit. Michigan beat Detroit Mercy 90-58 in the opener.

Nick Ward had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Michigan State, which finished with a 45-30 edge on the boards and made enough outside shots to keep Oakland (6-5) at bay. It was tied at 66 before the decisive run by the Spartans, which included two 3-pointers by Winston.

Michigan State led 38-33 at halftime, but it was clear early in the second half that this would be no easy win for the Spartans. Oakland’s Martez Walker had two four-point plays in the first few minutes of the half. The second one put Oakland up 52-49 with just under 15 minutes remaining.

Michigan State kept scoring, however. Joshua Langford finished with 17 points, Miles Bridges had 11 and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 10.

BIG PICTURE

Oakland: The Golden Grizzlies did what they needed to do to make a game of it, shooting 7 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half. They struggled around the basket, though. Michigan State had a clear rebounding advantage, and Oakland had a hard time scoring inside.

Michigan State: The Spartans turned the ball over 17 times but were able to close off the perimeter at the very end, finally containing Nunn. It was a win that bodes well for Michigan State’s ability to hold off potential upsets in the future.

UP NEXT

Oakland: The Golden Grizzlies host Towson on Wednesday night.

Michigan State: Winners of nine straight, the Spartans probably won’t be challenged too much Monday night when they host Houston Baptist.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Tomorrow
2:00 PMIndiana at Penn St.Watch
3:00 PMNorth Carolina at NebraskaWatch
Monday Dec 18
1:00 PMSIUE at C. MichiganWatch
3:00 PMSIUE at PurdueWatch
5:00 PMC. Michigan at PurdueWatch
6:30 PMTennessee-Martin at PurdueWatch
9:00 PMQuinnipiac at Michigan St.Watch
Tuesday Dec 19
7:00 PMBinghamton at Penn St.Watch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.