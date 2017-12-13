Take the latest Andy Katz basketball podcast for a spin

BTN contributor Andy Katz recently launched the BTN Basketball Podcast on iTunes and Google Play as a way to take Big Ten inside to the stories of the 2017-2018 Big Ten men’s basketball season.

In his second episode this week, Katz talks to Illinois’s first-year head coach Brad Underwood, Ohio State player Ja’Sean Tate and former Iowa assistant athletic trainer John Streif.

Underwood talked about many things including what it’s been like in Champaign so far this season. In this excerpt, we learn how the Illini’s compressed schedule has shaped his development of the team.

Also this week, we spoke to Ohio State’s Ja’Sean Tate, who talked about the incredibly personal story of his mother’s murder when Tate was eight years old. Listen to part of the Tate interview here:

Streif, who worked for the Hawkeyes football and men’s basketball teams, shared some stories about the late Hawkeye basketball stars Chris Street and Roy Marble.

In our first podcast episode this season, Katz spoke with former Purdue Boilermaker star and BTN analyst Robbie Hummel, Northwestern coach Chris Collins, and Maryland forward Kevin Huerter. In the “Love of the Game” segment, Katz interviewed longtime Michigan State equipment manager Dave Pruder, who had plenty of tales to tell about Spartan basketball through the decades.

