Watch Steelers FaceTime Ryan Shazier during AFC North title celebration
Former Ohio State star and current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a scary back injury last week that required spinal surgery.
Shazier is improving, but he isn’t back with his team yet; in fact, he was still in the hospital Sunday night, when the Steelers beat the Ravens to clinch the AFC North. The Steelers, who had numerous tributes to their injured standout throughout the night, made sure Shazier was included in the locker room celebration, though.
It was a great scene, and you can watch the FaceTime in the tweet below.