Watch Michigan basketball's Star Wars-themed toddler race

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 3 hours ago

Any kind of race, be it a baby/toddler race or a mascot race, is quality entertainment at a sporting event.

One way to make said races even better is to put the participants in Star Wars costumes.

That’s what Michigan did for Saturday afternoon’s toddler race, and it did not disappoint. Neither did the action around the race, as Michigan erased a 15-point deficit and topped UCLA in overtime.

Spoiler: Chewbacca was the winner.

Watch the Star Wars-themed toddler race below.

