Arkansas hands No. 14 Minnesota, 95-79, road defeat

(AP) Jaylen Barford was still learning what major college basketball was all about a year ago as a first-year junior college transfer when Arkansas went to Minnesota and lost by 14 points.

This time around, the Razorbacks senior had a clear idea of how to attack the 14th-ranked Golden Gophers – and he had plenty of help along the way.

Led by Barford’s 22 points, Arkansas (7-2) returned the favor from last year’s loss with a 95-79 victory over Minnesota on Saturday night. It did so while continuing what’s been nothing short of an offensive onslaught in Bud Walton Arena to open the season, raising its home scoring average to 93.2 points per game with the win.

Barford entered the game second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring at 19.6 points per game, and he finished 9 of 15 from the field – adding four rebounds and four assists. The 6-foot-3 senior also hit two 3-pointers and had a block while making amends for last year.

“I think it was just having the experience and maturity level of our game, and just taking our time and being more poised this year,” Barford said. “Last year was our first road game, and (we thought) things were going to be a cakewalk, and it wasn’t.”

While Barford brought plenty of experience to the court, Arkansas’ newest rising star fared just well while making the first start of his career.

Freshman Daniel Gafford had 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and the 6-foot-11 forward added seven rebounds and six blocks while facing a talented Minnesota (8-3) front line. He did so in only 21 minutes and helped the Razorbacks hit 39 of 68 shots (57.4 percent) for the game.

During one second-half possession, Gafford swatted two straight shots by the Gophers and added to his growing highlight with three dunks – bringing his season total to 21 in nine games.

“If he works hard and he’s a good kid, (Gafford) could be a first-round pick,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said.

The loss is the third in the last four games for the Golden Gophers, who lost earlier in the week at Nebraska . Jordan Murphy led Minnesota with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Amir Coffey had 18 points and Nate Mason 17 in the loss.

The Gophers shot 41 percent (25 of 61) in their first road game against an SEC opponent since a loss at Georgia in 2001.

“Certainly we have our deficiencies we have to fix, but the sky’s not falling,” Pitino said.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: Senior Reggie Lynch entered the game averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and a national-best 4.5 blocks per game. The 6-10 Lynch rarely had the chance to affect much of the game on Saturday, committing four fouls in his first 6 minutes and finishing with five points in 14 minutes.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks entered Saturday having won their four home games by an average of 25.3 points per game. They were nearly as dominant against the Gophers, leading from start to finish and by as many as 19 points in the second half while making their case for a Top 25 ranking.

MORRIS’ INTRO

New Arkansas football coach Chad Morris was busy recruiting early on Saturday, attending a prep state championship football game in Little Rock. That didn’t stop Morris from making the trip back to Fayetteville by the evening, just in time to be introduced in the first half of the basketball game – much to the delight of the 17,853 fans in Bud Walton Arena.

HOME COOKING

The victory was the first for the Razorbacks over a top 15 team since defeating No. 5 Texas A&M during the 2015-16 season, and it extends their home winning streak to eight games. “That was Bud Walton Arena at its best,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. “That’s how we do it around here.”

UP NEXT

Minnesota returns home to face Drake on Monday night.

The Razorbacks are off for finals before hosting Troy on Dec. 16.